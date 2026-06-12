430,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Bought by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 430,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,257,000. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 4.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

SOFI opened at $16.67 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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