4,301 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,301 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 105,329 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 100,318 shares of the software company's stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,558 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,719 shares of the software company's stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Adobe Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here