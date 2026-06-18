43,401 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,401 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after buying an additional 47,189,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,182,951,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 159.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 924.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 3,504,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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