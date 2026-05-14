43,531 Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI Acquired by Fourier Capital Management Ltd

Fourier Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. MKS comprises 7.4% of Fourier Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fourier Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of MKS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS by 9,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $55,232,000 after buying an additional 441,432 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS by 63.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $87,249,000 after acquiring an additional 340,645 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MKS by 316.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 426,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,789,000 after acquiring an additional 324,195 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in MKS during the third quarter worth about $40,023,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 301,223 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.44, for a total transaction of $71,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,668.72. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.77, for a total value of $72,681.80. Following the sale, the director owned 10,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,711.61. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,858 shares of company stock worth $18,681,438. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $317.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $326.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $254.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.56.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $317.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

See Also

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