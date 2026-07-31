44,163 Shares in Vicor Corporation $VICR Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,163 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vicor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 413,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vicor by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 603,364 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,828,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,020,089,589. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 364,533 shares of company stock valued at $116,351,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $206.67 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $382.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 2.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $287.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.44.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.The company had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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