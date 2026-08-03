4,440 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q2 performance: L3Harris reported adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share versus the $2.80 consensus, while revenue reached $5.88 billion, exceeding estimates of $5.81 billion and increasing 8.4% year over year. Growth was broad-based, with particularly strong weapons demand. L3Harris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, 2026 Outlook Raised

L3Harris reported adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share versus the $2.80 consensus, while revenue reached $5.88 billion, exceeding estimates of $5.81 billion and increasing 8.4% year over year. Growth was broad-based, with particularly strong weapons demand. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and record demand: Management increased its 2026 guidance to $11.80-$12.00 in earnings per share. The company also reported a record $42 billion backlog, stronger orders, wider margins and improved cash flow, offering greater visibility into future revenue. L3Harris’ Record Backlog Makes Its Stock Sell-Off Look Overdone

Management increased its 2026 guidance to $11.80-$12.00 in earnings per share. The company also reported a record $42 billion backlog, stronger orders, wider margins and improved cash flow, offering greater visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Upside in valuation: Susquehanna maintained a positive rating despite reducing its price target from $410 to $350, still implying substantial upside. Zacks also characterized L3Harris as a strong value stock, which may attract investors seeking defense exposure at a lower valuation. Here’s Why L3Harris Is a Strong Value Stock

Susquehanna maintained a positive rating despite reducing its price target from $410 to $350, still implying substantial upside. Zacks also characterized L3Harris as a strong value stock, which may attract investors seeking defense exposure at a lower valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its target from $330 to $310 and assigned a neutral rating, while still indicating potential appreciation from recent trading levels. Another report cited a $310 target from the firm. L3Harris Given New Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its target from $330 to $310 and assigned a neutral rating, while still indicating potential appreciation from recent trading levels. Another report cited a $310 target from the firm. Negative Sentiment: Capital-markets setback and recent weakness: L3Harris paused plans for an IPO of its missile-solutions business, saying the market undervalues the unit. The decision may delay a potential valuation catalyst, while the stock recently reached a new 52-week low after an analyst downgrade. L3Harris Pauses IPO of Missile Solutions Business

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $277.53 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $297.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.50. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $262.68 and a 1 year high of $379.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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