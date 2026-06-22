4,445 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2%

BE opened at $328.38 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $329.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold” , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Street Insider

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Is Bloom Energy (BE) The Best Energy Stock in Trump’s Latest Portfolio?

Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative.

Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: The insider selling by Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if the sales were for tax-related reasons.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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