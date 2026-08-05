4,451 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Purchased by Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $312.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of TXN opened at $283.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 66,535 shares of company stock worth $20,425,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: New GE Appliances design win: GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. GE Appliances Leverages Texas Instruments Semiconductors

GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and favorable demand trends: Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Semiconductor ETFs Surge

Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Citi Reiterates Buy Ratings

Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate continues: Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Texas Instruments Stock Looks Appealing

Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness and valuation concerns: TXN has declined about 11% over the past month despite strong AI-related industry demand. With a price-to-earnings ratio above 43, investors may be demanding continued earnings growth, leaving the stock vulnerable if industrial or consumer-chip recovery expectations are delayed. TXN Slides 11% in a Month

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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