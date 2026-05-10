44,809 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,809 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fiserv Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $191.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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