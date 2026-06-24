4,500 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $397.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.95. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $440.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $275.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.30.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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