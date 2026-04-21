45,524 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,524 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $15,966,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Visa by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $570.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.98.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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