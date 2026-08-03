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45,527 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by VectorGlobal IAG Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • VectorGlobal IAG bought 45,527 AMD shares in the first quarter, valued at approximately $9.26 million, making AMD about 2.4% of its portfolio and its 15th-largest holding.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 71.34% of AMD, while several smaller funds also initiated positions recently. AMD insiders, by contrast, sold roughly $141.2 million in stock over the past 90 days through pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $529.46, although AMD’s high valuation, competition from Nvidia and upcoming earnings create meaningful risks and catalysts.
  • Interested in Advanced Micro Devices? Here are five stocks we like better.

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of VectorGlobal IAG Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $529.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s plan to increase AI and data-center spending to $220 billion reinforced expectations for sustained demand for AMD’s data-center CPUs and AI accelerators. AMD gave back much of its earlier advance as the session progressed. AMD Stock Gains as Amazon Expands AI Spending to $220 Billion
  • Positive Sentiment: Reports that GPU prices could rise in August helped support AMD shares by suggesting firm demand and improved pricing power for graphics products. AMD Stock Jumps as Reports Point to a GPU Price Increase in August
  • Positive Sentiment: AMD’s agreement to lease up to 2.5 gigawatts of capacity from Core Scientific could accelerate AI data-center deployment. Bernstein estimated the partnership could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years. Core Scientific's AMD Deal Could Generate $14 Billion Over 15 Years
  • Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and kept a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects. Wedbush has also pointed to a potential AI data-center ramp supported by Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships. Susquehanna Just Upped Its Price Target on AMD Stock
  • Neutral Sentiment: AMD is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after the market close on August 4. Traders are positioning for a sizable move, making revenue growth, Instinct accelerator demand, gross margins and forward guidance the key near-term catalysts. Here's How Much Traders See AMD Stock Moving After Earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts and technical indicators warn that AMD’s valuation is demanding, with a triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio and intense competition from NVIDIA and other chipmakers. A strong earnings report may be required to justify current expectations. Should You Buy AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?
  • Negative Sentiment: The recent semiconductor selloff, concerns about an AI-trade unwind after SK hynix results, and profit-taking following AMD’s major 2026 rally continue to weigh on sentiment despite the sector rebound. Nvidia, Micron, AMD Sink After SK Hynix Results Fail to Impress

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $476.15 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.42 and a 200-day moving average of $350.69. The company has a market cap of $776.41 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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