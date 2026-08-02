4,567 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,535 shares of company stock worth $26,032,124. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $275.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $298.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Arete Research set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $312.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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