45,693 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,693 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. Boeing accounts for about 2.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $216.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $224.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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