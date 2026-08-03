45,800 Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Trading Up 0.2%

RBLX opened at $35.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 292.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $782,212.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,841,605.44. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Roblox in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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