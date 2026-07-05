4,629 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,939 shares of company stock valued at $133,279,108. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,288.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,537.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,259.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $686.87 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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