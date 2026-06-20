4,685 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Clearwave Capital LLC

Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.68.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $558.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.22. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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