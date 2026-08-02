47,000 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,100 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,019 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on Perimeter Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 49,540 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $1,639,278.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,278.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Emery sold 53,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,790,812.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,790,812.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,385,514 shares of company stock worth $217,464,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Key Perimeter Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Perimeter Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Perimeter Solutions reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $105.6 million and adjusted net income of $59.6 million. Management said continued execution of its value drivers and recent acquisitions supported the results. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Perimeter Solutions reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $105.6 million and adjusted net income of $59.6 million. Management said continued execution of its value drivers and recent acquisitions supported the results. Positive Sentiment: The company acquired Monaco Enterprises, a provider of proprietary life-safety and emergency-management systems for U.S. government facilities. The deal expands Perimeter’s portfolio of mission-critical products and services and could provide another source of future growth. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company acquired Monaco Enterprises, a provider of proprietary life-safety and emergency-management systems for U.S. government facilities. The deal expands Perimeter’s portfolio of mission-critical products and services and could provide another source of future growth. Neutral Sentiment: During the earnings call, management discussed the quarter’s operating performance, value-driver initiatives and the impact of recent acquisitions. Investors will likely focus on whether these initiatives can sustain adjusted EBITDA growth and improve overall earnings. Perimeter Solutions Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

During the earnings call, management discussed the quarter’s operating performance, value-driver initiatives and the impact of recent acquisitions. Investors will likely focus on whether these initiatives can sustain adjusted EBITDA growth and improve overall earnings. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per diluted share, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.39 a year earlier. Revenue of $213.81 million also missed the $216.89 million estimate, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating performance. Perimeter Solutions Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per diluted share, below the $0.43 analyst consensus and down from $0.39 a year earlier. Revenue of $213.81 million also missed the $216.89 million estimate, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The company recorded a $181.6 million net loss and a $1.11 loss per diluted share, contrasting with its positive adjusted results. The sizable GAAP loss may have amplified investor concerns about earnings quality and the company’s path to consistent profitability. Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $213.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.89 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a positive return on equity of 18.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. NYSE: PRM is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

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