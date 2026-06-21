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4,724 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Union Savings Bank bought 4,724 shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter, worth about $1.08 million, adding to ongoing institutional interest in the stock.
  • AbbVie reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $15 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 12.4% from a year earlier.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 3.2%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $253.43.
  • Five stocks we like better than AbbVie.

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in AbbVie by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.76. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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