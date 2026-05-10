47,843 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,843 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fiserv from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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