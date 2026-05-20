48,290 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,290 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $192.07 and its 200 day moving average is $150.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control.

Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook.

Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth.

Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization.

Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Dell’s stock may already be rich after its recent run, and there are lingering concerns that supply constraints and lofty valuation could limit near-term upside.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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