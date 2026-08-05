4,856 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,856 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 243.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $237.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Boeing from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: 737 MAX 7 certification unlocks future revenue. The FAA’s approval ends nearly a decade of technical reviews and safety assessments, allowing Boeing to begin preparations for first deliveries of the smallest MAX variant. The aircraft adds capacity to Boeing’s best-selling narrowbody family and could begin contributing cash flow sooner than the lengthy development timeline might suggest. Federal Aviation Administration certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7

The FAA’s approval ends nearly a decade of technical reviews and safety assessments, allowing Boeing to begin preparations for first deliveries of the smallest MAX variant. The aircraft adds capacity to Boeing’s best-selling narrowbody family and could begin contributing cash flow sooner than the lengthy development timeline might suggest. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment improved. BNP Paribas analyst Matthew Akers raised Boeing’s rating from Sell to Buy, skipping a Hold rating, citing fading certification risks and the potential for a powerful cash-flow recovery. The upgrade, combined with the FAA decision, helped reinforce investor confidence in Boeing’s extended recovery. Boeing Stock Gets Rare Double Upgrade

BNP Paribas analyst Matthew Akers raised Boeing’s rating from Sell to Buy, skipping a Hold rating, citing fading certification risks and the potential for a powerful cash-flow recovery. The upgrade, combined with the FAA decision, helped reinforce investor confidence in Boeing’s extended recovery. Positive Sentiment: Commercial aircraft demand remains supportive. Airlines are operating aging fleets amid strong travel demand, increasing the value of Boeing’s ability to raise narrowbody and widebody delivery rates. Boeing also delivered a 737 MAX to Tajikistan’s Somon Air, providing another indication of ongoing international demand. Somon Air Receives Its First Boeing 737 MAX Jet

Airlines are operating aging fleets amid strong travel demand, increasing the value of Boeing’s ability to raise narrowbody and widebody delivery rates. Boeing also delivered a 737 MAX to Tajikistan’s Somon Air, providing another indication of ongoing international demand. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue benefits will take time. Although certification clears the way for deliveries, airlines may need months to integrate the MAX 7 into flight schedules, and passengers are not expected to fly on the aircraft until 2027. This limits the immediate earnings impact. Boeing’s Smallest 737 Max Finally Wins FAA Certification

Although certification clears the way for deliveries, airlines may need months to integrate the MAX 7 into flight schedules, and passengers are not expected to fly on the aircraft until 2027. This limits the immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Defense-program execution remains a concern. Boeing’s recent earnings miss was attributed largely to roughly $280 million in charges tied to legacy fixed-price defense manufacturing. While investors largely looked past the miss because commercial demand and certification progress are improving, the charges highlight continuing margin and cash-flow risks outside the commercial-aircraft business. The $280 Million Reason Boeing Missed

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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