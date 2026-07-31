48,786 Shares in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,786 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of BOK Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,201 shares of the bank's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,171 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 344.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total value of $225,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,700,275.82. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $283,038.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,422,940.48. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $577,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on BOK Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered BOK Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BOK Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $143.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.09). BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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