49,028 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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