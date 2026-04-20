49,516 Shares in Alcoa $AA Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 455.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51,652 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alcoa by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 266,574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Alcoa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 451,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Finally, Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $2,467,000.

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Alcoa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management expects sequential improvement in Q2 as the San Ciprián restart completes, shipments recover and product premiums rise — a near-term operational catalyst if execution holds. CEO Interview

Management expects sequential improvement in Q2 as the San Ciprián restart completes, shipments recover and product premiums rise — a near-term operational catalyst if execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability and liquidity show strength: adjusted EBITDA was reported around $595M and cash & cash equivalents improved to about $1.35B, which partially cushions near-term risks. Q1 Press Release

Profitability and liquidity show strength: adjusted EBITDA was reported around $595M and cash & cash equivalents improved to about $1.35B, which partially cushions near-term risks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views and targets remain mixed (median target ~$75) — some firms bullish on aluminum upside while others are cautious on execution and macro/tariff risk. Analyst & Ratings Summary

Analyst views and targets remain mixed (median target ~$75) — some firms bullish on aluminum upside while others are cautious on execution and macro/tariff risk. Negative Sentiment: Q1 missed expectations: adjusted EPS and revenue came in below consensus (EPS shortfall and revenue miss), prompting sell-side reaction. Earnings Miss

Q1 missed expectations: adjusted EPS and revenue came in below consensus (EPS shortfall and revenue miss), prompting sell-side reaction. Negative Sentiment: Shipment weakness and logistics disruptions: third‑party alumina shipments plunged sequentially and total aluminum shipments fell as the company repositioned inventory and faced delays (Australia cyclone + Middle East conflict cited). That reduces near-term revenue and margin visibility. Shipment Impact

Shipment weakness and logistics disruptions: third‑party alumina shipments plunged sequentially and total aluminum shipments fell as the company repositioned inventory and faced delays (Australia cyclone + Middle East conflict cited). That reduces near-term revenue and margin visibility. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and geopolitical headwinds: management flagged a roughly $35M sequential increase in Section 232 tariff costs on U.S. imports from Canada and a modest hit from the Iran conflict, both pressuring Q2 margins. Tariff & Geopolitical Note

Tariff and geopolitical headwinds: management flagged a roughly $35M sequential increase in Section 232 tariff costs on U.S. imports from Canada and a modest hit from the Iran conflict, both pressuring Q2 margins. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakness: Q1 showed negative operating cash flow (a near-term liquidity/working-capital signal investors will watch). Cash Flow Details

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Alcoa had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Alcoa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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