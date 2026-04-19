49,657 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,657 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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