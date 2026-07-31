4,976 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Purchased by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,976 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $202.06 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $310.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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