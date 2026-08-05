497,600 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 497,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,248,848 shares of the company's stock worth $162,424,000 after purchasing an additional 397,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,138,118 shares of the company's stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 197,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,519,263 shares of the company's stock worth $105,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,475 shares of the company's stock worth $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 1,609,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

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Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE CWK opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $328,971.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,107. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

Further Reading

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