49,810 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.0%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $135.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,919,700. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,990. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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