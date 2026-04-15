49,812 Shares in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 136,553 shares of the company's stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $5,382,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,847 shares of the company's stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,054 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,133 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Louis Goldberg bought 5,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $250,038.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,038.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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