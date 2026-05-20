49,855 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 34,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,731,895.98. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,893 shares of company stock worth $7,512,360. Corporate insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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