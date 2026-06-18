4D Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 185,000 Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

4D Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Lincoln Educational Services comprises about 2.4% of 4D Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 4D Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Lincoln Educational Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,535,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,626,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,283,000 after buying an additional 177,018 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,168,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 53,281 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 791,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 1.3%

LINC stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINC

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $792,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,647.70. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $803,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,676,371.84. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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