4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $466.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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