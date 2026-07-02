5,068 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by TSG Advice Partners LLC

TSG Advice Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,068 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,084 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.9% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 9.0%

Shares of INTC opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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