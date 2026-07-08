5,072 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,072 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised their target price on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. HSBC Just Issued Wall Street’s Boldest Call on Intel Stock

HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Intel vs. AMD: Goldman Sachs Analyst Thinks the Answer Is Clear

Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Intel Corporation stock page

Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intel is approaching its July 23 earnings report, and the market is likely positioning ahead of that event as investors look for proof that recent pricing actions and foundry execution are translating into revenue and margin improvement.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $554.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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