50,789 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Millrose Properties by 3,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 984.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Millrose Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $121,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $963,820. This trade represents a 14.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Richman bought 195,000 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $5,325,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 416,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,360,960. This represents a 88.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 240,532 shares of company stock worth $6,567,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millrose Properties has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Price Performance

NYSE:MRP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. 1,076,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,910. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter. Millrose Properties had a net margin of 64.96% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business's revenue was up 135.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. Millrose Properties's payout ratio is 110.39%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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