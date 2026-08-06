512,465 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 512,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,423,957 shares of the company's stock worth $149,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,238,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,018,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,065 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 23,644,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,847 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,149,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.59). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $12.10 to $11.90 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.30.

View Our Latest Report on LBTYA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,729.04. This represents a 50.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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