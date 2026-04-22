5,154 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Global Trust Wealth Management LLC

Global Trust Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.35 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. The stock has a market cap of $349.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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