52,143 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Purchased by Norris Financial Group LLC

Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and higher revenue outlook. SoFi reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $1.21 billion, up more than 40% year over year. Membership grew 35% to 15.8 million, and loan originations hit a record $14.8 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above analyst expectations. SoFi lifts 2026 revenue forecast

SoFi reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $1.21 billion, up more than 40% year over year. Membership grew 35% to 15.8 million, and loan originations hit a record $14.8 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: AI and cross-selling could strengthen the financial ecosystem. SoFi is expanding AI-powered financial coaching and wants the technology to help customers take financial actions, not merely answer questions. Existing members generated 51% of new products during the quarter, supporting the company’s strategy of increasing products per customer and lifetime value. SoFi expects big win from AI-powered financial coaching

SoFi is expanding AI-powered financial coaching and wants the technology to help customers take financial actions, not merely answer questions. Existing members generated 51% of new products during the quarter, supporting the company’s strategy of increasing products per customer and lifetime value. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and options activity point to a possible continued rebound. Coverage highlighted a bounce from technical support and elevated call-option buying, but these signals are speculative and do not change SoFi’s underlying earnings outlook. SoFi bounces off support

Coverage highlighted a bounce from technical support and elevated call-option buying, but these signals are speculative and do not change SoFi’s underlying earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance was unchanged despite higher credit losses. Net charge-offs increased to $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier. SoFi is reinvesting incremental revenue into growth, keeping full-year EPS guidance at $0.60 and raising concerns about margins, execution and future loan quality. SoFi outlook and net charge-offs

Net charge-offs increased to $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier. SoFi is reinvesting incremental revenue into growth, keeping full-year EPS guidance at $0.60 and raising concerns about margins, execution and future loan quality. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts remain an overhang. Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $15 and assigned an Underweight rating, while Wells Fargo cut its target to $17 and kept Equal Weight. An executive’s pre-arranged sale of 10,954 shares adds a minor sentiment risk. SoFi insider sale

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $188,299.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,244.32. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

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