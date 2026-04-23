5,237 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Acquired by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,237 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $862,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,059,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,954 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 73.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after buying an additional 1,353,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $311.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $310.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.58. The company has a market cap of $564.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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