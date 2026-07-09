52,410 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,410 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $86.50 to $84.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.08.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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