52,600 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,600 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $178 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a leading AI networking beneficiary. KeyBanc Raises PT on Arista Networks (ANET) Stock

KeyBanc raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $178 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a leading AI networking beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Arista unveiled 1.6-terabit networking platforms and said 800-gig deployments are gaining traction, which supports the investment case that its AI and cloud data-center product cycle is still expanding. Arista Networks (ANET) Unveils 1.6 Terabit Platforms As 800 Gig Adoption Builds

Arista unveiled 1.6-terabit networking platforms and said 800-gig deployments are gaining traction, which supports the investment case that its AI and cloud data-center product cycle is still expanding. Positive Sentiment: A new analysis highlighted that Arista’s pre-AI balance sheet and backlog of unbooked sales were signaling strong future demand well before the current AI boom, suggesting the company’s growth story may still have room to run. What Arista Networks Stock's Balance Sheet Revealed Before the AI Boom

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $165.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.14 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,647,080 shares of company stock worth $431,329,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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