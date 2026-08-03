52,666 Shares in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO Purchased by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of Aura Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the first quarter worth $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 291,623 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Aura Minerals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AUGO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Minerals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aura Minerals

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

In other news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa purchased 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 437,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,432,836.75. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 19,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,240,022.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 390,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,480,664.44. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Aura Minerals stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 50.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%.The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio is 288.89%.

Aura Minerals Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Further Reading

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