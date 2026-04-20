55 North Private Wealth LLC Makes New $783,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $794.75 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $735.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.46 and a 52-week high of $801.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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