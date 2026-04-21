55 North Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,209 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.15, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support lifted sentiment: Stifel raised INTC’s price target to $65 (maintaining a Hold), signaling growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround has traction. Stifel hikes target

Analyst support lifted sentiment: Stifel raised INTC’s price target to $65 (maintaining a Hold), signaling growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround has traction. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $65, another vote that the rally has analyst backing even if ratings remain neutral/hold. Cantor Fitzgerald target raise

Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $65, another vote that the rally has analyst backing even if ratings remain neutral/hold. Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors with enhanced "everyday AI" features, supporting revenue upside in PCs and strengthening the company’s AI PC narrative. Core Series 3 launch

Product catalyst: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors with enhanced "everyday AI" features, supporting revenue upside in PCs and strengthening the company’s AI PC narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings and guidance are the near-term driver: several previews and projection pieces urge caution—investors are waiting for April 23 results to confirm whether revenue and margins justify the run-up. Q1 projections

Earnings and guidance are the near-term driver: several previews and projection pieces urge caution—investors are waiting for April 23 results to confirm whether revenue and margins justify the run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk is pressuring cyclical names this morning—renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and higher oil have broadly damped sentiment and amplified profit-taking. Market pullback

Macro risk is pressuring cyclical names this morning—renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and higher oil have broadly damped sentiment and amplified profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush warned the rally may be outpacing fundamentals—saying optimism around packaging, foundry upside and AI-driven CPU demand has stretched valuation, which likely triggered selling. Wedbush caution

Wedbush warned the rally may be outpacing fundamentals—saying optimism around packaging, foundry upside and AI-driven CPU demand has stretched valuation, which likely triggered selling. Negative Sentiment: Bear/short thesis is visible: Seeking Alpha and other short-focused pieces argue the rally is overextended and outline risks that could pressure the stock if execution or guidance disappoints. Short thesis

Bear/short thesis is visible: Seeking Alpha and other short-focused pieces argue the rally is overextended and outline risks that could pressure the stock if execution or guidance disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling was amplified by reports tying equipment-order headlines and other noise to sharp intraday moves, contributing to a pause after a huge month-to-date gain. Equipment orders story

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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