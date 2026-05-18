55,219 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $11,826,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.4% of North Dakota State Investment Board's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $424.10 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $273.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $469.21. The company has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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