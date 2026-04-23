5,528 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE KEYS opened at $338.95 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $290.24 and its 200 day moving average is $229.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.82 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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