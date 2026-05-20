5,545 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Purchased by Northbridge Financial Group LLC

Northbridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,545 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northbridge Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Visa by 286.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,059,990,000 after buying an additional 1,658,954 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 73.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $329.93 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $311.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.56. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $591.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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