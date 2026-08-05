55,938 Shares in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 281.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Liquidia from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research raised Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.18.

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Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other news, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $8,948,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 501,477 shares in the company, valued at $44,872,161.96. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Krepp sold 7,864 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $562,354.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,398.78. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,175,754 shares of company stock worth $143,922,108. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Trading Up 5.4%

LQDA stock opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. Liquidia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 631.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. The business's revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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