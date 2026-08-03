5,642 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,642 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $228.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $244.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Williams-Sonoma's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,117.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $3,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 938,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,998,627.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus set a $230.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Further Reading

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